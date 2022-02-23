See How Kourtney Kardashian Paid Tribute to Fiancé Travis Barker With Edgy New Style Statement

Nailed it.

No stranger to professing her love for fiancé Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to show off her latest tribute to the Blink 182 drummer.

On Feb. 21, the 42-year-old reality star shared a snap of her freshly manicured nails, featuring a red color with a gothic style "T" on her ring finger nail and the matching "B" on another nail. The beauty look was created by celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon, whom Kourtney tagged in a photo.

Giving fans another look at her nails, Kourtney's hands appeared in another photo, alongside a cup of green tea, to which she playfully wrote, "a 't' and a 'tea.'"

This isn't the first time Kourtney has dedicated her style to the tattooed rocker. On Feb. 12 the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a mirror selfie that showed her wearing a throwback Blink-182 t-shirt. "Bleeding on your Blink tee," she captioned the post.