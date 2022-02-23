These $33 Tie-Waist Pants Have Over 14,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you need new clothes for the office or you're already looking forward to spring, we've got an Amazon fashion find you're sure to love. It's a best-seller with over 14,000 perfect reviews, and hundreds of reviewers say it gets a ton of compliments.

Grace Karin's high-waist pencil pants are slightly cropped and feature an elastic back waist, a removable belt, and large side pockets. The ties at the ankles make it extra stylish, and they come in so many colors including black, coffee, teal and lavender. You'll want to buy more than one!

According to reviewers, these pants don't only look good, they're also really comfortable to wear. The material is soft and stretchy, and the pants look much more expensive than they are. Sounds like a winner to us.

Even better, these pants are $33 a piece but you can score a value pack with two for $55. If you love the look, that's a deal you don't want to pass up.

To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.