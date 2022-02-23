16 and Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for 16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer has been revealed over a month after her passing.
Jordan died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for the Maryland Department of Health confirmed to E! News. The manner of death is undetermined, meaning it's unclear if it was accidental or not.
Jordan's rep honored her life in a statement to E! News on Jan. 16.
"This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person," he shared. "Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically. I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles."
Last month, Jordan's dad Dennis Cashmeyer Jr. also shared a tribute on social media. "My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old," he wrote. "Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."
Dennis organized an online fundraiser to get support for her final arrangements and her 7-month-old daughter Lyla's future care.
He wrote on the page, "Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious."
The page shared that Lyla also lost her father to addiction at two months.
"We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that," Dennis continued. "Lyla has been our family's greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time."
Jordan was arrested for drug possession in 2017, according to Deadline. The news outlet also shared that she celebrated a year of sobriety in January 2021 and seemed to be dedicated to getting well.
In 2014, Jordan's segment in 16 and Pregnant with then-boyfriend Derek Taylor documented her struggles with homelessness, unemployment and being disowned by her family because of her relationship. After filming, the two broke up and she signed over temporary custody rights to their child Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor to Derek's mother in 2015, according to Deadline.