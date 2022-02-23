16 and Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : "16 & Pregnant" Star Jordan Cashmyer Dead at 26

The cause of death for 16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer has been revealed over a month after her passing.

Jordan died of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for the Maryland Department of Health confirmed to E! News. The manner of death is undetermined, meaning it's unclear if it was accidental or not.

Jordan's rep honored her life in a statement to E! News on Jan. 16.

"This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person," he shared. "Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically. I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles."

Last month, Jordan's dad Dennis Cashmeyer Jr. also shared a tribute on social media. "My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old," he wrote. "Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."