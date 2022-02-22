Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 Dead at 27

New details surrounding Zoe Sozo Bethel's death have been revealed.

Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, died from blunt force trauma in Miami on Feb. 18, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department tells E! News. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled her manner of death as accidental, per the police.

Her death came a week after police officers responded to a call about a possible suicide attempt in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami on Feb. 11. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Bethel, had fallen out of a third-floor window of a building.

At the time, Bethel was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. The 27-year-old succumbed to her injuries seven days later, police said.

Bethel's family previously shared that the former model "sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem" and was in a coma following what they described as an "accident." On Feb. 16, her loved ones revealed on Instagram that "the damage cannot be repaired," calling it a "traumatizing situation for our family."