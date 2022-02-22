Exclusive

The Love Is Blind Ladies Are All Getting This Matching Symbolic Tattoo

In an E! News exclusive interview, the girls of Love Is Blind season two revealed that they want to get this shared tattoo to commemorate their time on the show. See what they’re getting here.

The ladies are ready to get tatted up in the name of love! 

Season two of Netflix's Love Is Blind is well underway and it seems as though the cast is just as sad as we are for this season to come to a close. But though they may be saying goodbye to our small screens, they're certainly not saying farewell to the lasting memories and friendships they made along the way.

In fact, in an E! News exclusive interview, the cast shared that they plan on getting matching tattoos to commemorate their time on the show. What will the tattoo be, you ask? A gold wine glass, of course.

"All the girls, we wanted to get like a tiny little goblet tattooed on ourselves," Deepti Vempati shared with E! News. Fellow contestant Shaina Hurley added, "We still have to do that."  

And as fans of the show have noticed, the cast drinks everything (and we mean everything) out of the gold glasses. "We've been through so much," Deepti continued. "And we would always put all of our drinks in the gold goblets. It's just a symbolic thing for us."

The 31-year-old data analyst revealed that "production gave" the cast the mysterious glasses—that everyone just happened to have—to drink out of.

But what were in the cups? "I would always double fist with coffee, water and tequila," Deepti shared.

Iyanna McNeely, the 27-year-old program coordinator, said she drank tea, "unless there was a drinking game involved," and Shaina shared that although the group "didn't drink much," she drank "water, coffee and whiskey or tequila."

Looks like the ladies are taking home one souvenir they'll have forever. (Even if it isn't a husband!)

The season finale of Love Is Blind premieres Feb. 25 on Netflix.

