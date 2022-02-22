The Love Is Blind Ladies Are All Getting This Matching Symbolic Tattoo

Watch : Super Bowl Proposal, "Love Is Blind" & "About Last Night"

The ladies are ready to get tatted up in the name of love!

Season two of Netflix's Love Is Blind is well underway and it seems as though the cast is just as sad as we are for this season to come to a close. But though they may be saying goodbye to our small screens, they're certainly not saying farewell to the lasting memories and friendships they made along the way.

In fact, in an E! News exclusive interview, the cast shared that they plan on getting matching tattoos to commemorate their time on the show. What will the tattoo be, you ask? A gold wine glass, of course.

"All the girls, we wanted to get like a tiny little goblet tattooed on ourselves," Deepti Vempati shared with E! News. Fellow contestant Shaina Hurley added, "We still have to do that."

And as fans of the show have noticed, the cast drinks everything (and we mean everything) out of the gold glasses. "We've been through so much," Deepti continued. "And we would always put all of our drinks in the gold goblets. It's just a symbolic thing for us."