Kate Middleton Has Thoughts About Having Baby No. 4 With Prince William

Watch : Kate Middleton Keeps Her Promise To Young Cancer Patient

Kate Middleton may be itching to have a fourth child, despite what Prince William may think.

While on a two-day official solo visit to Denmark on behalf of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the Duchess of Cambridge admitted that being around children pulls at her maternal strings.

"It makes me very broody," the 40-year-old royal told reporters at Copenhagen's Children's Museum on Feb. 22. "William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying ‘let's have another one.'" (For those not in on the British slang, if someone is feeling "broody," it means they feel like they want to make babies.)

Kate and William have three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

William playfully expressed his concern as Kate held a baby girl during the couple's visit to Clitheroe Community Hospital last month, joking, per People, "Don't give my wife any more ideas! No more!"