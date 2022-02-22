How John Mayer Feels About Listening to Katy Perry Music After Their Breakup

John Mayer still thinks Katy Perry’s music is a wonderland. In an interview with pal Andy Cohen, the singer shared how he feels about their 2013 collaboration “Who You Love.”

His stupid mouth has certainly got him in trouble, but John Mayer has nothing but kind things to say about former girlfriend Katy Perry. In a Feb. 9 interview on Backstage with Andy Cohen, he reflected on recording "Who You Love," their 2013 collaboration. 

"That's a fun song," John said, adding that the single was sort of a "prototype" for Sob Rock, his latest album. Though the song is nearly a decade old, he continued, "I think it ages pretty well. I think it's a very sweet song. I think that song is great and I think Katy sounds great on it."

And though the two were together at the time, working with a former lover is certainly something he's open to.  

The rock artist dished that he would have "one of his musically-inclined exes" on his album, noting, "What could be more fertile ground for a song or energy between two singers?" 

He's already gleaned past romances for his own musical inspiration.

In 2017 John shared with the New York Times that his song "Still Feel Like Your Man" was "a testament" to the fact he had not dated a lot of people in the last five or six years and that his time with Katy was his only relationship during that time. "Who else would I be thinking about?" John asked.

That November, he admitted to his pal Andy on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he tuned in for the four-day YouTube live-stream she hosted to promote her fifth album, Witness. "Yeah, I checked in with it," John said. "It's definitely odd to watch your ex-girlfriend asleep."

But he has no qualms about letting her know when he's thinking of her. "The way I see things now, I call it 'stand in the middle of the boat,' John explained. "If someone says, 'I don't watch that,' it's like, 'Yes, you do.' You know? It's like, if you want to text someone...I texted Katy happy birthday. It was four in the morning. It was like a post-midnight, haven't-gone-to-sleep-yet, it's-technically-your-birthday send. Because how weird is it to be like, 'I want to say happy birthday now, but I'm going to wait until tomorrow afternoon? Be a person, man!"

