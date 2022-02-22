It Girls Prove Vintage Windbreakers Are the Ultimate Transitional Piece

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just like big hair and power suits, windbreakers are the latest '80s trend to be revived by It Girls everywhere!
Depending on where you live, you might not need your heavy winter coat as much these days, but you probably still want an additional layer. If this is the case for you, we suggest investing in a few vintage-inspired windbreakers as we head towards spring. Not only are they effective in keeping you warm without weighing you down, but they'll help you achieve that effortless cool girl look.
Not to mention, windbreakers are extremely versatile as demonstrated by Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. You can throw one on to stay protected from the elements post-workout or you can dress it up for date nights like Rihanna did before she announced her pregnancy.
Since the windbreaker trend is gaining traction, we rounded up 12 styles below that will help you look like an It Girl as the weather warms up.
Colorblock Track Overhead Jacket
You can't beat a lightweight jacket that has pockets! We love the colorblock design and slim fit on this one.
Nike Trail Jacket
This vintage-inspired jacket has It Girl written all over it! Pair it with some denim or leggings, and you'll look sporty chic.
Speed Up Oversized Jacket
Add some edginess to your wardrobe with this jacket adorned with embroidered patches. The oversized look is everything!
Agora Vanquish Windbreaker Jacket
Whether you're going skiing or to the gym, this windbreaker will help you stand out in the best way possible.
Kappa Vintage 90s Pro Bike Windbreaker Jacket
Etsy has some pretty amazing vintage windbreakers like this Kappa one. The best part? It's a unique style that not many people can replicate.
Colorblock Drop Shoulder Zipper Jacket
Add some color to your fit thanks to this bold jacket!
Black Neon Streak RipStop Quarter Zip Windbreaker
This windbreaker will go with just about anything! Not only is it stylish, but it's lightweight, water-resistant and offers a four-way stretch.
Color-Block Jacket
Pair this budget-friendly jacket with the matching bike shorts for a sporty AF look.
Sprinter Jacket
We've been wearing this jacket on repeat lately! It's perfect for working out or looking effortlessly chic while running errands. Plus, it comes in a bunch of versatile hues.
Classics Archive Zip-Up Jacket
Pulled from Reebok's vaults, this retro-inspired jacket will definitely make you look like a trendsetter.
Neon Colorblock 90s Hooded Windbreaker
Rep this vintage windbreaker on and off the slopes or whenever you want to make a colorful statement.
Midnight Leopards Nylon Windbreaker
We love the mix of leopard and stripe details on this nylon windbreaker and the fact it has an adjustable waistline.
