Chris Noth Returns to Social Media Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Watch : "Sex and The City" Stars Address Chris Noth Accusations

Chris Noth is back online.

The And Just Like That... star returned to Instagram on Feb. 16, breaking his months-long social media silence after multiple women publicly accused him of sexual assault and other misconduct. In his first post since December, Noth shared a photo of his 14-year-old son Orion playing basketball and wrote, "SWISH. It's a thrill to watch his love for basketball blossom."

Two days later, Noth celebrated his youngest son Keats' second birthday by posting a short tribute to the tot. Alongside a picture of their shadows, the actor—he shares the boys with wife Tara Wilson—wrote, "Feb 18- Happy Birthday little Keats- you have brought light and blue skies into our lives!"

His posts come just two months after The Hollywood Reporter published accounts from two women who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Noth in 2004 and 2015, respectively. According to the outlet, the two women, who used pseudonyms, do not know each other and had reached out separately to share their stories.