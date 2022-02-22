Evan Rachel Wood Recalls Alleged Domestic Abuse in Rising Phoenix Trailer

Watch : Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Evan Rachel Wood continues to demand justice for sexual assault survivors.

Though the Westworld actress was successful in advocating for the passage of the Phoenix Act in California, she remains dedicated to bringing attention to the obstacles that she and other abuse survivors face. In the trailer for the HBO documentary Rising Phoenix, released Tuesday, Feb. 22, she states, "We need to make sure this doesn't happen to anybody else."

In addition to detailing her legislative efforts, the cameras follow Wood as she connects with other individuals who accused Marilyn Manson, née Brian Warner, of sexual assault. But when the women met each other, they realized they were "outside of the statute of limitations, we had run out of time and nothing in our evidence could help us." So, they decided to change the laws that prevented them from seeking justice.

Wood ended up testifying in front of the California legislature about the alleged abuse she faced. As a result of her testimony, as well as that of experts, the California legislature passed the Phoenix Act in 2019. This bill extends the amount of time survivors have to press charges against their abuser.