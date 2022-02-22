Yes, Emmy Rossum Is Only 10 Years Older Than Tom Holland & Has Been Cast to Play His Mom

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Mommy? Sorry. Mommy? Sorry.

On Feb. 22, Apple TV+ announced that Emmy Rossum will star alongside Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in the streamer's upcoming anthology series, The Crowded Room. As previously announced, Holland will star as the titular role Danny, and now, Rossum will play of Candy, Danny's mother, who "through their struggles in life, she dreams of salvation in the form of someone else," according to her character's description.

When Apple TV+ announced that the 35-year-old actress would be playing the 25-year-old actor's mother, the internet had strong albeit hilarious reactions to the casting news.

"Not emmy rossum getting cast as tom holland's mom when she's only ten years older than him," one user said on Twitter. "Emmy Rossum is playing Tom Holland's….. mother? Okay," another user added.

"Emmy Rossum at 35 is the same age as *checks notes* Michael B. Jordan, Robert Pattinson, Evan Peters and Penn Badgley who are in turn 10 years older than the 25 year old Tom Holland and she is playing his MOTHER," @mavericksmovies said, putting it all into perspective.