Influencer Aimee Song Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Jacopo Moschin

Watch : Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!

Oh baby! Aimee Song has a big announcement for her 6.2 million followers.

In a Feb. 22 Instagram video, the fashion influencer shared she and boyfriend Jacopo Moschin welcomed their first child together. "One week before his due date," she captioned the post. "Welcome to the world, Teo Felix 2/20/2022."

Taking to her Story, she gave fans a glimpse into her journey to motherhood. "Baby came so fast," she wrote alongside a picture of her tub. "We didn't even have time to set up the birthing pool." Thankfully, Jacopo, an entrepreneur, was right by her side the entire time. Sharing a picture of him cradling her outside the tub, she wrote, "Couldn't have asked for a better partner. I love you so much Jacopo Moschin."

Back in November, the Song of Style designer announced her pregnancy, posting a clip of her and her love kissing in front of the Duomo di Milano: "Made in Italy, coming soon…"