Influencer Aimee Song Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Jacopo Moschin

Though the birth didn’t go exactly as planned, influencer Aimee Song and boyfriend Jacopo Moschin are reveling in life as parents to a baby boy. Scroll on for a sneak peek in her life as a new mom.

Oh baby! Aimee Song has a big announcement for her 6.2 million followers.

In a Feb. 22 Instagram video, the fashion influencer shared she and boyfriend Jacopo Moschin welcomed their first child together. "One week before his due date," she captioned the post. "Welcome to the world, Teo Felix 2/20/2022."

Taking to her Story, she gave fans a glimpse into her journey to motherhood. "Baby came so fast," she wrote alongside a picture of her tub. "We didn't even have time to set up the birthing pool." Thankfully, Jacopo, an entrepreneur, was right by her side the entire time. Sharing a picture of him cradling her outside the tub, she wrote, "Couldn't have asked for a better partner. I love you so much Jacopo Moschin."

Back in November, the Song of Style designer announced her pregnancy, posting a clip of her and her love kissing in front of the Duomo di Milano: "Made in Italy, coming soon…"

Later, she opened up about starting a family on her YouTube channel

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Earlier this year Jacopo and I were at a crossroads whether we wanted to continue our relationship or not," she said. "I'd never really ever pictured myself, like, getting married, white wedding dress...but then I have always pictured myself being a mom. I always knew I wanted to be a mom. Then I told Jacopo I wanted children but then Jacopo was always unsure." 

 

Instagram

After they went through "intense therapy, which was so helpful," Aimee continued, they decided to freeze embryos. Ultimately, however, they conceived on their own after one try.

Instagram

And now, they are ready to conquer parenthood together. "I feel like I've hit the jackpot to have a child with you," Aimee wrote in a November Instagram post for Jacopo's birthday. "I'm grateful for all the beautiful memories we've made so far and excited for the new ones we'll be making. If I could choose anyone in the world to be my baby daddy, it'll always be you. How lucky is our kid to have a father like you. I love you so much!"

