Glee's Becca Tobin Welcomes Baby Boy Via Surrogate: Find Out His Name

The Glee family has a tiny new member.
Becca Tobin, who played Kitty for three years on the hit show, announced Feb. 21 that she and her husband Zach Martin are now parents to a baby boy.
"Welcome to the world," the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo Zach walking out of the hospital with baby in tow. "Rutherford ‘Ford' Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter. It took him five years to get here, but it's been worth every minute. Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love."
The couple's sweet announcement comes a little less than two years after Becca opened up about their fertility struggles. In an effort to connect with those who have had similar experiences, the 36-year-old shared that she had suffered two previous miscarriages.
"In my earlier 30s, I was having an ultrasound and the doctor said, 'Oh my gosh, look at all those eggs,'" she recalled during a July 2020 episode of her LadyGang podcast. "So, I had a false sense of confidence in my ability to make a baby."
Becca also shared that she decided to undergo the process of IVF (in-vitro fertilization).
"There's thousands and millions of women going through this," she told People in November 2020. "I couldn't be like, 'Yay, my life is perfect.' I just felt like, no, that's not the truth. That's never the truth for anybody. We all have highs and lows. And that was why I felt like I needed to talk about it."
But Becca isn't the only one who's celebrating a moment of glee after a tough time. For more updates on her former co-stars, keep scrolling…