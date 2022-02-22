Glee's Becca Tobin Welcomes Baby Boy Via Surrogate: Find Out His Name

Watch : Becca Tobin Plays Truth or Dare: "Glee" Edition

The Glee family has a tiny new member.



Becca Tobin, who played Kitty for three years on the hit show, announced Feb. 21 that she and her husband Zach Martin are now parents to a baby boy.



"Welcome to the world," the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo Zach walking out of the hospital with baby in tow. "Rutherford ‘Ford' Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter. It took him five years to get here, but it's been worth every minute. Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love."



The couple's sweet announcement comes a little less than two years after Becca opened up about their fertility struggles. In an effort to connect with those who have had similar experiences, the 36-year-old shared that she had suffered two previous miscarriages.

"In my earlier 30s, I was having an ultrasound and the doctor said, 'Oh my gosh, look at all those eggs,'" she recalled during a July 2020 episode of her LadyGang podcast. "So, I had a false sense of confidence in my ability to make a baby."