See the Stars of Bel-Air Do Their Best "Carlton Dance"

Now this is a story...all about the Bel-Air cast's first magazine cover!

E! News can exclusively reveal a first look at emmy magazine's February cover with the stars of Peacock's reimagined take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The pics and above video feature co-stars Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, Jimmy Akingbola, Coco Jones and Akira Akbar giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their high-fashion photo shoot and dishing on giving the classic sitcom a dramatic twist.

"We're able to show a lot of the darker sides of the characters," Holmes, who plays Uncle Phil, revealed. Banks, who plays a modern day version of Will Smith's character, added, "We have the opportunity now to speak on a lot of things that kind of got swept under the rug."

Bel-Air's new Aunt Viv, played by Freeman, promised fans will "see Easter eggs from the original" comedy, but will the 2022 version of Carlton, played by Sholotan, ever break out Alfonso Ribeiro's hilariously classic Fresh Prince dance moves?