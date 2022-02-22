Why Fans Think They Spotted Tom Holland in Euphoria's Latest Episode

Watch : "Euphoria" Co-Stars Spark Romance Rumors!

Tom Holland, is that you?

For weeks now, the Spider-man actor and girlfriend Zendaya have been inseparable, popping up at hockey games, movie screenings and romantic dinners. And while their relationship started on the set of Spider-Man, Tom has yet to nab a role in Zendaya's HBO series Euphoria—or, so we thought.

During the Sunday, Feb. 20 episode of Euphoria, viewers scanned the audience of Our Life, the semi-biographical play written by Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), in the hopes of seeing the Marvel hero. While most of the attendees looked like your run of the mill high schooler or extra, one person thought they spotted Tom in a shadowy corner of the theater. The Twitter user captioned a likely-photoshopped image, "DAMN LEXI EVEN GOT TOM HOLLAND AT HER PLAY??"

Of course, the picture went viral, racking up thousands of likes in a matter of hours. But is that actually Tom seated in Euphoria high's auditorium?