Your First Look at the Male Stars of The Wilds Season 2

The dystopian slumber party is back and it's almost wild how excited we are.

On Feb. 22, Prime Video announced that the second season of The Wilds will premiere on May 6. The streamer also released first look images of the male castaways that will be joining the girls as they remain trapped on a mysterious land.

Season two of the young adult thriller, starring Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry and Jenna Clause "will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn't end up there by accident—they've secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment," the series' description reads.

Fans of the show will recall that the all-female season one finale revealed that the girls were not the only ones being studied. "There's a new set of subjects," the description continues, "an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment's puppet master."