Your First Look at the Male Stars of The Wilds Season 2

Prime Video is getting their wild side on. On Feb. 22, the streamer released first look images for season two of The Wilds. Check them out here before the season premieres May 6.

The dystopian slumber party is back and it's almost wild how excited we are.

On Feb. 22, Prime Video announced that the second season of The Wilds will premiere on May 6. The streamer also released first look images of the male castaways that will be joining the girls as they remain trapped on a mysterious land. 

Season two of the young adult thriller, starring Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry and Jenna Clause "will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn't end up there by accident—they've secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment," the series' description reads.

Fans of the show will recall that the all-female season one finale revealed that the girls were not the only ones being studied. "There's a new set of subjects," the description continues, "an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment's puppet master."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

The first look images give us a look at the boys before and after they joined the social experiment, including Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor, Alex Fitzalan as Seth Novak, and Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard. Spoiler alert: it seems like the main thing they've lost is their smiles.

Scroll through to get a before–and–after sneak peek at the boys of The Wilds before season two premieres Friday, May 6 on Prime Video

Amazon Studios
Zack Calderon as Rafael Garcia

A quiet, sensitive teenager who lives in Tijuana but attends high school in San Diego. Straddling two worlds has made it difficult for Raf to get a clear and certain sense of himself, so he gravitates toward people with stronger, charismatic personalities.

Amazon Studios
Charles Alexander as Kirin O'Connor

Kirin is a short-tempered lacrosse player who doesn't have much patience for weakness. Among the castaways, he's ready and willing to take the lead first, though his hot-headed approach might not appeal to everyone.

Amazon Studios
Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor

Ivan is an activist and aspiring playwright with an impeccable fashion sense and a razor-sharp wit. But his words can be cutting, sometimes too deeply, which has cost him friends along the way.

Amazon Studios
Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard

Bo is a soft-spoken, contemplative teenager, also from the Florida panhandle. He has a naively optimistic outlook on life, despite a difficult upbringing and he'd gladly lie down in the street for his best friend Scotty. His loyalty knows almost no bound.

Amazon Studios
Aidan Laprete as Henry Tanaka

The opposite of his personable stepbrother Seth, Henry is an emo reclusive type who prefers to retreat into the safety of his noise-canceling headphones and dwell on the darkness in the world.

Amazon Studios
Nicholas Coombe as Josh Herbert

Josh is a talkative, hypochondriacal teenager from a wealthy family in San Diego. Unlike the rest of his athletic, tennis-playing family, Josh is an awkward, nervous type who takes a number of homeopathic supplements to handle his chronic stress.

Amazon Studios
Reed Shannon as Scotty Simms

Scotty is short in stature but big in personality. He's a fast-talking teenage entrepreneur from the Florida panhandle who dreams of making the Forbes 400 list one day. And by his side always, both in life and on the island, is his best friend Bo.

Amazon Studios
Alex Fitzalan as Seth Novak

Seth is naturally funny, Ivy-League smart, and full of charisma. Though he doesn't necessarily aspire to a leadership role, his steadiness and sense of humor win him the respect and loyalty of the others, except for his stepbrother Henry.

