Molly Ringwald's Mom Totally Forgot Her Birthday and We're Getting Sixteen Candles Vibes

Molly Ringwald’s mom forgetting her 54th birthday proved that life truly imitates art. Check out the ‘80s icon’s reaction below.

By Tamantha Gunn Feb 22, 2022 5:48 PMTags
BirthdaysCelebrities
Watch: "500 Days of Summer" Is All Love: E! News Rewind

We can't believe it. They f-cking forgot Molly Ringwald's birthday! 
 
The ‘80s icon, who turned 54 on Feb. 18, recently shared an Instagram post of a text conversation revealing that her own mother forgot her birthday—which is pretty much exactly what happened to Molly's 16-year-old character Samantha Baker in the 1984 film Sixteen Candles.   
 
Molly texted her mom, "That's it? You don't have anything else to say to me today?" before she responded, "I didn't realize it was the 18th today. Happy birthday! I haven't got your present in the mail. Will do very soon."
 
Noting the likeness to the plot of Sixteen Candles, the actress replied, "Life imitates art," while her mother responded, "How true. It took me a few more years to forget."
 
Though Molly's mom didn't get the memo, the actress was flooded with birthday love from several people, including author Amanda Montell, who wrote, "Ooooh a fellow February baby. Have the most splendid day, Molly."

read
Here's How Molly Ringwald Inspired The Kissing Booth 3 Co-Star Joey King

Another commented, "Happiest birthday to you, wishing you the most MAGICAL year ahead," while a third wrote, "Omg! Lol. Happy birthday your fans don't forget."
 
Coincidentally, Feb. 18 was also the birthday of the late John Hughes, who directed several films that Molly starred in, including Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink and The Breakfast Club.

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

2

Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to Priyanka Chopra After Awkward Run-In

3

Your First Look at the Male Stars of The Wilds Season 2

Molly honored the late director, who passed away in 2009 after suffering from a heart attack, with an Instagram post by sharing a black and white photo of herself with John, alongside the caption, "Thinking about John Hughes and this birthday we share. I like to imagine him somewhere making the best mixed tapes."

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

2

Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to Priyanka Chopra After Awkward Run-In

3

Megan Rapinoe and More React to Historic Victory in Pay Equity Battle

4

Your First Look at the Male Stars of The Wilds Season 2

5
Update!

The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 7 of Clayton's Season

Latest News

See the RHOSLC Cast Find Out Mary Cosby's Skipping the Reunion

Why Fans Think They Spotted Tom Holland in Euphoria

Matthew Stafford Addresses His Reaction to Fall at Super Bowl Parade

Your First Look at the Male Stars of The Wilds Season 2

Molly Ringwald's Mom Forgot Her 54th Birthday

See Cruz Beckham Channel Dad David on His First Magazine Cover

The Gold Wine Glasses Love Is Blind Fans Are Talking About