See Cruz Beckham Channel Dad David on His First Magazine Cover

Following in his dad's footsteps.

Cruz Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's 17-year-old son, graces the cover of i-D's Spring 2022 "Out Of Body" issue, which marks the teen's solo magazine cover debut.

The image, shot by photographer Steven Klein, shows Cruz sporting hot pink hair while sitting down in white Sunspel boxer shorts and a pulled down pair of Balenciaga jeans. He also wears silver jewelry and showcases a couple of tattoos—a butterfly above his knee and script on his ribcage. In another pic from the shoot, Cruz models a sheer hot pink Loewe sweater, mirrored Oakley shades and gold grill in his mouth.

According to the magazine, the cover pays tribute to David, whom designer Tommy Hilfiger once famously dubbed the "underwear model of the century." Over the years, the tattooed soccer star, 46, has appeared in his skivvies for numerous ad campaigns—including ones for Tommy, Emporio Armani and his own H&M David Beckham Bodywear collection, as well as for a 2000 Arena Homme+ magazine cover that shows him in a pose similar to Cruz's.