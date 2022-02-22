We Found the Gold Wine Glasses That Love Is Blind Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you aren't watching Love Is Blind Season 2 on Netflix, what are you doing? Season 2 is even better than the first one. The cast dynamics are incredibly fascinating. Which couples will go the distance? Which couples will split after connecting in the pods? This is a high stakes show, for sure. Come on, the cast members get engaged without ever laying eyes on each other, literally. However, we all processed the shocking premise of the show during Season 1. Now, there's one big question on everyone's minds: what's with the gold cups on Love Is Blind? Why are they everywhere?

They were in the pods, which makes sense since they were in a controlled environment at the time. Then, the cups made it to the all-inclusive resort on Mexico. That's a weird coincidence, isn't it? And, when the couples returned to Chicago to meet each other's friends and family members, they were still drinking out of those same gold wine glasses. So, of course, they had them when they shopped for wedding dresses and tuxes. At this point, that's so not a coincidence.