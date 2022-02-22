Rosie O’Donnell Apologizes to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas After Awkward Dinner Run-In

Watch : See Priyanka Chopra's FIRST Instagram Post Since Welcoming Baby

Welp, this is awkward.



Over the weekend, Rosie O'Donnell bumped into Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas while out to dinner in Malibu, Calif. And that would be the end of the story if Rosie hadn't accidentally put her foot in her mouth. Alas, when she went over to say hello, she admittedly "embarrassed" not only her son, but also Fran Drescher—and maybe anyone looking on.



"So, I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom,'" Rosie recalled in a Feb. 21 TikTok, noting she then addressed Priyanka. "'Hi, I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak.' She goes, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.'"



Rosie, who emphasized the moment with a shrinking motion, continued, "I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?"

While some fans in the comments agreed with her, others didn't take the situation so well.