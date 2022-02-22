You'll Be Burnin' Up Over Joe Jonas' Birthday Tribute to Sophie Turner

Watch : Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

Bend the knee to Sophie Turner because the Game of Thrones alum just celebrated her 26th birthday.

So what a man gotta do to mark the occasion? Well, Joe Jonas shared a tribute on Instagram Feb. 21, posting a photo of Sophie relaxing in bed while wearing a black turtleneck and pair of sunglasses and writing, "Happy birthday my love @sophieT."

Though the 32-year-old musician and the actress keep much of their personal life out of the spotlight, they've still shared a number of epic posts (have you seen this one?) and sweet messages over the years, with Sophie sharing a snapshot of Joe planting a kiss on her forehead in February 2020 and writing, "Happiness begins with you, bub."

The couple have certainly had a lot to celebrate lately. In addition to their many career successes (Sophie starred in the upcoming limited series The Staircase and recently announced her new crime thriller Wardriver while Joe has continued to tour with the Jonas Brothers and teased his new DNCE single with Kygo "Dancing Feet"), they've also secured a new Miami mansion and celebrated two years of marriage.