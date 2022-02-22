Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Son Wolf Webster's Middle Name Revealed

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's New Baby Name REVEALED

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have given their newborn Wolf Webster a middle name that has a special meaning—and we're wild about their choice.



According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, chose to give the middle name Jacques to the newest addition of their family in honor of his rapper father, whose birth name is Jacques Webster.



The certificate also showed the Feb. 2 arrival was delivered by the same doctor that welcomed 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster into the world and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.



While the couple has not officially confirmed Wolf's middle name, a source shares that becoming parents of two is even better than their wildest dreams.



The source told E! News that the couple was "soaking up" Wolf's first week home, adding that the new mom of two was "doing great" and "very happy her baby is healthy. She's soaking in all of the first moments with him and is really happy he's here." The insider also said that Stormi was doing great in her new role as a big sister.