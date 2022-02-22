Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Son Wolf Webster's Middle Name Revealed

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott chose a sentimental middle name for their second child Wolf Webster. Find out the little guy’s moniker below.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's New Baby Name REVEALED

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have given their newborn Wolf Webster a middle name that has a special meaning—and we're wild about their choice.
 
According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, chose to give the middle name Jacques to the newest addition of their family in honor of his rapper father, whose birth name is Jacques Webster
 
The certificate also showed the Feb. 2 arrival was delivered by the same doctor that welcomed 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster into the world and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 3-year-old daughter True Thompson
 
While the couple has not officially confirmed Wolf's middle name, a source shares that becoming parents of two is even better than their wildest dreams. 
 
The source told E! News that the couple was "soaking up" Wolf's first week home, adding that the new mom of two was "doing great" and "very happy her baby is healthy. She's soaking in all of the first moments with him and is really happy he's here." The insider also said that Stormi was doing great in her new role as a big sister. 

Kylie and Travis have quickly adjusted to their new schedules of becoming parents of two children. The source added, "They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time."

Although we have not seen Wolf's little face yet, we can picture it—thanks to his grandma Kris Jenner, who shared during a recent taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the 3-week-old baby looks "exactly" like his big sis. Said Kris, "When he came out, it was like, 'There's Stormi being born all over again!'"
 
Hopefully, we can judge for ourselves soon.

