The Fate of The Wendy Williams Show Revealed

Watch : Hoda Kotb Says Wendy Williams "Is Stronger Than Any of Us"

The show must go on.

More than five months after Wendy Williams took medical leave, the time has come for executives to make a decision about the future of her daytime talk show.

While many celebrities—including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Jerry Springer and more—have filled in for Wendy in recent months, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a statement on Feb. 22 that guest host Sherri Shepherd is getting a new talk show, which will take over The Wendy Williams Show time slots. "Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox's Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy," they shared. "Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics' segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise."