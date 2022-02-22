Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Past Relationships in First Full Hulu Trailer

Kim Kardashian's wise crack about experiencing a "few" proposals is a real gem.
In the new full trailer for their upcoming Hulu show, released on Feb. 21, the SKIMS founder—along with her entire family, of course—were featured as they navigated their biggest moments stemming from the past year.
One of those (without a doubt) included the moment Kourtney Kardashian said "yes" to Travis Barker after he popped the question in epic fashion. And as seen in the trailer, family matriarch Kris Jenner shed quite a few tears for the happy couple—to which Kim remarked, "She's never had a reaction like that for me, and it's happened, like, a few times."
For those who may not have kept up over the years: Kim eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 at the age of 19, with the two separating in 2003. Eight years later, Kim tied the knot with NBA star Kris Humphries and famously filed for divorce a little more than two months afterward in October 2011. In May 2014, Kim married Kanye "Ye" West, and the two welcomed four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.
As for Kim's love life now, the mom of four officially began dating Pete Davidson late last year after making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October. And although Pete wasn't seen in the 30-second trailer for the family's latest show, don't let that small absence fool you, since the SNL comedian is very present in Kim's life as of late.
As a source close to Kim told E! News of the relationship in January, "They're both super into each other and she has fallen hard. She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is."
And she's not the only one "loving the ease" of their new romance. As a separate insider told E! News in February, "Pete is getting close with Kim's family and they really like him."
Yes, Pete has managed to get the K-stamp of approval—since, as the second source noted, the family "loves this new relationship for Kim and the way he treats her," adding that "they just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy."