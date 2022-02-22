Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Past Relationships in First Full Hulu Trailer

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West TWINNING in Matching Pajamas

Kim Kardashian's wise crack about experiencing a "few" proposals is a real gem.



In the new full trailer for their upcoming Hulu show, released on Feb. 21, the SKIMS founder—along with her entire family, of course—were featured as they navigated their biggest moments stemming from the past year.



One of those (without a doubt) included the moment Kourtney Kardashian said "yes" to Travis Barker after he popped the question in epic fashion. And as seen in the trailer, family matriarch Kris Jenner shed quite a few tears for the happy couple—to which Kim remarked, "She's never had a reaction like that for me, and it's happened, like, a few times."



For those who may not have kept up over the years: Kim eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000 at the age of 19, with the two separating in 2003. Eight years later, Kim tied the knot with NBA star Kris Humphries and famously filed for divorce a little more than two months afterward in October 2011. In May 2014, Kim married Kanye "Ye" West, and the two welcomed four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.