Artem Chigvintsev Returning to Dancing With the Stars Tour After Pneumonia Battle

This news ought to give fans a spring in their step.

E! News can confirm that Artem Chigvintsev is officially returning to the Dancing With the Stars: Live 2022 tour.

Last month, the 39-year-old mirror ball winner announced on Instagram that he was taking a break from the tour due to "unexpected health issues," expressing his hope in the Jan. 20 post "to recover as quickly as possible" so he could rejoin the cast and crew on "this incredible tour."

About two weeks later, Artem shared that he was battling pneumonia. "Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing," he stated on Instagram Stories on Feb. 3. "So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two. Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy."