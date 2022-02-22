AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Released From Hospital 4 Months After Near-Fatal Accident

Watch : "AGT: Extreme" Star Speaks Out on Near-Fatal Accident

It was an extra special birthday for Jonathan Goodwin.

The stuntman, who suffered injuries from a near-fatal accident on the set of America's Got Talent: Extreme in October, has been released from the hospital.

"Four months later… finally out of hospital," he wrote on Instagram Feb. 20 alongside a photo of himself with his fiancée actress Amanda Abbington. "My birthday today… can't think of a better way to spend it than with my love."

Goodwin was rushed to the hospital after he was injured while rehearsing a stunt for the show on Oct. 14. A video obtained by TMZ showed the escape artist suspended in the air by a cable while wearing a straitjacket, with a suspended vehicle on each of his sides. As the cars swung towards him, the outlet continued, Goodwin was released and supposed to fall beneath the cars; however, the footage showed him getting sandwiched between the vehicles and there being a fiery blast.