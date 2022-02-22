AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Released From Hospital 4 Months After Near-Fatal Accident

It was an extra special birthday for Jonathan Goodwin.
The stuntman, who suffered injuries from a near-fatal accident on the set of America's Got Talent: Extreme in October, has been released from the hospital.
"Four months later… finally out of hospital," he wrote on Instagram Feb. 20 alongside a photo of himself with his fiancée actress Amanda Abbington. "My birthday today… can't think of a better way to spend it than with my love."
Goodwin was rushed to the hospital after he was injured while rehearsing a stunt for the show on Oct. 14. A video obtained by TMZ showed the escape artist suspended in the air by a cable while wearing a straitjacket, with a suspended vehicle on each of his sides. As the cars swung towards him, the outlet continued, Goodwin was released and supposed to fall beneath the cars; however, the footage showed him getting sandwiched between the vehicles and there being a fiery blast.
A spokesperson for the show confirmed to NBC News that an accident had taken place during a rehearsal and that Goodwin had been injured while performing his act.
"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care," the spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."
Production was also temporarily paused, with a spokesperson telling E! News, "The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."
Almost a week after the accident, Goodwin took to Instagram to give his followers an update on his health and express his gratitude for the love and support he received, including from Abbington who he called "the best thing to ever happen to me."
"I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love. Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good s--t," he wrote on Instagram on Oct. 20 alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed. "To death I say nananana boo boo… and to the rest of you… watch this space. There is a long road to recovery and that won't look like what it did…I may leave the daft s--t alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world. Maybe we can make something good together?"
