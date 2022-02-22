The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 7 of Clayton Echard's Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The most recent episode of The Bachelor finished out the Croatia trip with a rose ceremony... and some continued tension between Sarah Hamrick and Mara Agrait. After handing out some roses, Clayton Echard and the rest of the cast headed to Vienna, Austria for more dates.
The pressure is flowing, the stakes are high, and the roses are critical with those hometown dates just around the corner. There was no shortage on drama or great clothes. If you watch reality TV wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details, so stay tuned for updates.
Susie Evans looked like a goddess in this green, sparkling dress.
Lulus Looking Radiant Blue and Green Metallic Maxi Dress
You will shine (literally and figuratively) in this metallic maxi-length dress that has shades of blue and green. And if you think the front is beautiful, you're not wrong, but you have to check out the back. The twisted straps are everything.
While the women were more focused on the clothes in Susie Evans' shopping bags, that classic coat she already had definitely stood out.
Shein Lapel Neck Double Breasted Overcoat
This is one of those coats we all need in our closets, especially at this price point.
If Teddi Wright's green mid-length dress looks familiar, that's because we saw it on Rachel Recchia during episode two of the season.
Hello Molly Block It Out Midi Dress Green
This mid-length dress is in such a beautiful and unusual shade of green. It's got a cut-out at the side, a slit the opposite leg, and two unique straps. This dress looks so expensive, but it's actually such a great deal at $63.
Gabby Windey got in on the celeb-worn chocolate brown trend, wearing a glamorous crop top mesh details.
Meshki Delaney Corset Bustier
When you hear "corset," Bridgerton may come to mind, but this one is just giving off modern, glamorous vibes that will make you feel like the total boss that you are. It also comes in black, pink, light blue, green, and white.
Sarah Hamrick wasn't the women's favorite person during the episode, but she did come through with the fashion. She looked great in this velvet mini dress during the rose ceremony.
NBD Ginnie Mini Dress
If you want to get in on the celeb-worn velvet trend, this dress is a fashionable choice. One Revolve shopper raved, "I love everything about this dress - the deep emerald color, the stretchy velvet material, and the fit, which is very forgiving and works with my curves."
Mara Agrait made a fashionable exit for her final episode of the season, wearing a black maxi dress with two high slits.
Ever After Matters Of The Heart Black Maxi Dress
You'll make a statement in this maxi dress. This is available in five colors. It has a plunging neckline, ruching at the bodice and a double slit.
