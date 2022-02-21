Britney Spears Reportedly Inks $15 Million Deal for Upcoming Tell-All Memoir

Britney Spears is ready to tell all.
The 40-year-old pop star has inked a highly-anticipated deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster to pen a tell-all memoir, according to multiple reports, who have cited unnamed sources.
Page Six, which was the first outlet to report the news, quoted publishing insiders as saying the book deal is priced at $15 million and will cover a range of topics, including the facets of both her professional and her personal lives. Deadline also confirmed the report, citing sources close to the situation. Variety, citing a source close to Spears, also confirmed that the star has landed a massive publishing deal for a tell-all memoir.
E! News has reached out to reps for both Britney and Simon & Schuster and have not heard back.
Britney's book deal comes just three months after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge formally terminated the conservatorship after 13 years. Last year, the "Toxic" singer spoke out against her family members, including sister Jamie Lynn, their mom Lynne Spears and their dad Jamie Spears, who largely controlled her conservatorship for most of its duration.
News of the multi-million dollar book deal also comes on the heels of the January release of Jamie Lynn's own memoir Things I Should Have Said, which included details about alleged situations involving Britney and her family's "complicated dynamics."
Following the release of her younger sister's memoir, in a a since-deleted Instagram post, shared on Jan. 28, Britney called Jamie Lynn "scum" and lashed out at her sister's book last month, writing, "Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s--t but your f--king lying….."
The mom-of-two continued, "I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!!
Britney also had her lawyer Matthew Rosengart sent the 30-year-old a cease-and-desist letter claiming the publication contains "misleading or outrageous claims."
"Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain," the letter addressed to Jamie Lynn read in part, "She will not tolerate it, nor should she."
During a recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Jamie Lynn defended her book saying, "I can't help the family I was born into. I just think we're all in a situation, and a process that we're working through."
She added, "And each of us have the right to work through that however feels best for us."
However, it's worth noting that Britney's latest book deal is actually unrelated to her sister's Things I Should Have Said debut, per Deadline, who cited unnamed sources close to the situation.
Back in October, a source exclusively told E! News that Britney felt "totally abandoned" by her younger sibling amid her conservatorship battle.
"Britney is very, very angry and hurt," the insider shared. "She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long. She asked for support and feels like Jamie Lynn turned her back on her and couldn't be bothered."
The "Lucky" singer also hinted that she was eager to share her side of the story, posting to Instagram that same month, "Lord have mercy on my family's souls if I ever do an interview."