Britney Spears Reportedly Inks $15 Million Deal for Upcoming Tell-All Memoir

Britney Spears is ready to tell all.

The 40-year-old pop star has inked a highly-anticipated deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster to pen a tell-all memoir, according to multiple reports, who have cited unnamed sources.

Page Six, which was the first outlet to report the news, quoted publishing insiders as saying the book deal is priced at $15 million and will cover a range of topics, including the facets of both her professional and her personal lives. Deadline also confirmed the report, citing sources close to the situation. Variety, citing a source close to Spears, also confirmed that the star has landed a massive publishing deal for a tell-all memoir.

Britney's book deal comes just three months after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge formally terminated the conservatorship after 13 years. Last year, the "Toxic" singer spoke out against her family members, including sister Jamie Lynn, their mom Lynne Spears and their dad Jamie Spears, who largely controlled her conservatorship for most of its duration.