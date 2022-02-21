The Blind Side's Quinton Aaron Reveals Nearly 100-Lb Weight Loss Transformation

Watch : Celebrity Transformations That Are Wow-Worthy

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron is on a journey to better health and has made great progress.



The 37-year-old actor recently revealed that he has lost nearly 100 pounds, telling TMZ on Feb. 21 that he "used the new year as a way to get a new me." As Quinton explained, he gained weight during the pandemic and decided to switch things up, which included maintaining a healthier diet and committing to exercising. He has since gone from weighing 559 pounds to 462.



Quinton also told the outlet that he wanted to make a change because of his longstanding professional goals, which include working on his production company and music career.



Since starring in his breakout role of football player Michael Oher alongside Sandra Bullock in the 2009 film The Blind Side, Quinton has continued his acting career while also focusing on his organization, the Quinton Aaron Foundation.

"The mission of the foundation is to provide hope, encouragement, confidence and resources," the foundation's website reads, "To children on the brink of suicide or battling the damaging effect on self-esteem and confidence caused by the actions or words of others."