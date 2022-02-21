Willie Garson's Son Nathen Honors Late Dad on His Birthday With Heartbreaking Tribute

Nathen Garson paid tribute to his late father, Sex and the City and And Just Like That... alum Willie Garson, on what would have been his 58th birthday.

And just like that...our hearts are broken all over again.

Nathen Garson, the only child of Sex and the City alum Willie Garson, paid tribute to his late dad on what would have been the star's 58th birthday.

"Happy birthday papa," Nathen, 20, wrote on Instagram Feb. 20 alongside a throwback photo of himself with his father. "Miss you tons and love you."

The actor, who played fan-favorite supporting character Stanford Blatch on HBO's Sex and the City, died at age 57 of pancreatic cancer in September, which was just weeks after he finished filming scenes for the sequel series And Just Like That...

At the time, Nathen penned a tribute to his dad on Instagram, which read, "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."

He added, "You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Nathen would go on to join his dad's co-stars, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, at the premiere of And Just Like That... in December.

The series addressed his character's departure in the fourth—and what would be his final episode, paying tribute to the actor himself in the credits, which read, "In memory of our beloved Willie Garson."

