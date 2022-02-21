America’s Got Talent Contestant Jane Marczewski Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Family and friends are mourning the loss of America's Got Talent star Jane Marczewski.



The singer, who rose to fame while appearing on the hit show under the moniker "Nightbirde," died on Sunday, Feb. 20 after a battle with cancer, according to TMZ. She was 31 years old.



Marczewski blew judges away with her debut on the NBC show in June 2021, with her performance prompting both a golden buzzer and emotional reaction from AGT judge Simon Cowell. Before launching into her original song, the then 30-year-old shared that her cancer had spread to her "lungs, spine and liver." Last August, Marczewski opened up about having to step down from the competition due to her health "taking a turn for the worse."



"Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true," she wrote alongside a photo of herself on Instagram. "My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."