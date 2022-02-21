Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Marries Chris Long

Watch : Nikki Bella Talks Wedding Details & "AGT: Extreme"

And they lived happily ever after.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Siesta Key star Chloe Trautman married Chris Long, whom she has called her "soulmate."

The couple, who went Instagram official in May, tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Florida, with the couple's closest family, friends, and of course, co-stars including Juliette Porter, Amanda Miller and Madisson Hausburg in attendance. For the big day, the bride wore a stunning white full-sleeved gown complete with lace detail, which she followed up with an equally gorgeous jumpsuit for the couple's reception.

Last month, Chloe, 26, celebrated getting married with a fun bridal shower, held at a wine bar in Sarasota, Fla.

"Had the most magical day celebrating with all my favorite ladies," she wrote on Instagram, alongside with several photos from the event. "Thank you to my best friend and matron of honor @kenzielautenschlager for helping throw the most incredible shower filled with so much love. I love you."

After getting engaged on the Fairyland trail in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah back in November, Chloe shared photos from the romantic moment on Instagram and revealed sweet details of the proposal.