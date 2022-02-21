Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Marries Chris Long

And they lived happily ever after.
On Sunday, Feb. 20, Siesta Key star Chloe Trautman married Chris Long, whom she has called her "soulmate."
The couple, who went Instagram official in May, tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Florida, with the couple's closest family, friends, and of course, co-stars including Juliette Porter, Amanda Miller and Madisson Hausburg in attendance. For the big day, the bride wore a stunning white full-sleeved gown complete with lace detail, which she followed up with an equally gorgeous jumpsuit for the couple's reception.
Last month, Chloe, 26, celebrated getting married with a fun bridal shower, held at a wine bar in Sarasota, Fla.
"Had the most magical day celebrating with all my favorite ladies," she wrote on Instagram, alongside with several photos from the event. "Thank you to my best friend and matron of honor @kenzielautenschlager for helping throw the most incredible shower filled with so much love. I love you."
After getting engaged on the Fairyland trail in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah back in November, Chloe shared photos from the romantic moment on Instagram and revealed sweet details of the proposal.
"Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life—mentally and physically," she wrote on Instagram. "The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable. As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee."
Chloe admitted she broke down in tears and "kind of blacked out" in the moment Chris asked her to marry him, but she, of course, said yes. While Siesta Key viewers have yet to meet Chris on TV, Chloe explained in her post that she knew the entrepreneur was "the one" from the very beginning.
She also gave fans on social media a glimpse of the unique emerald ring Chris proposed with.
"Emeralds are associated with the heart chakra and hold many metaphysical properties some which include compassion, balance, wisdom, patience and universal love. And those who are close to me know I have been obsessed with emeralds for quite sometime now," she explained. "This ring holds so much love."
Tying the knot isn't the only major shift happening in Chloe's life. In June, the MTV star, who lost over 50 pounds during the pandemic, announced she was stepping away from Siesta Key after four seasons, calling her filming experience "extremely toxic."
She stated on her Instagram in January, "I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money."
Chloe and Chris' nuptials comes hot on the heels of another Siesta Key wedding. Cast members Madisson Hausburg, 27, and Ish Soto, 48, tied the knot during a sunset ceremony on Oct. 21 which Chloe attended along with co-stars Kelsey Owens and Juliette Porter.