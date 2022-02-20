Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Daughter Sterling's 1st Birthday and Shares Adorable Pics

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews' daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, turned 1! Read their tributes to their little girl and see cute pics of the child.

By Corinne Heller Feb 20, 2022 11:03 PMTags
SportsCeleb KidsKids
Score 1 for Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who is now officially a toddler.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and fiancée Brittany Matthews celebrated their first child's first birthday on Sunday, Feb. 20.

"My [red heart emoji] turns 1 today!" the NFL star wrote on Instagram. "Daddy loves you!"

Patrick, 26, shared several adorable pics of the now-toddler, including one showing her sitting on a carpet in a onesie that reads, "My daddy plays football better than your daddy." Another pic shows the proud dad sitting in a pool with his baby girl.

Britney, 26, shared her own Instagram tribute to Sterling, including a video montage of the child set to Martina McBride's "In My Daughter's Eyes."

"My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it," she wrote. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer! #stersworld"

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Earlier this month, at the 2022 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl—the NFL's All-Star Game, Patrick talked about raising Sterling. "She's at that stage now where she's almost walking, she has a personality," he told ESPN during its broadcast. "She knows how to say, 'No,' a lot. So I'll have to get used to that."

See adorable pics of Sterling over the past year:

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Happy Birthday, Sterling

Patrick shared this pic on his little girl's first birthday.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Father & Daughter

Pool time!

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
She Is!

100%!

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Proud Daughter

Facts? For most people, yes.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Smile!

In June, Patrick celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad and he and Brittany Matthews shared new photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Flying in Style

Patrick and baby Sterling pose for another pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Taking a Trip

Patrick and his baby girl pose for a pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
More Pool Time

Dad and daughter chill out in the pool.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Chilling With Dad

Patrick kisses his baby girl.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
First Pic

In February 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared this first public pic as a family of three the following Easter.

