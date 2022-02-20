Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus' First Birthday With Adorable Montage of His Cutest Moments

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Mandy Moore is celebrating her son August "Gus" Goldsmith on his first birthday.

The This Is Us actress, 37, took to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 20, to commemorate her first child's special day by posting an adorable video tribute filled with some of the toddler's cutest moments thus far.

Set to the tune of Randy Newman's "Memo to My Son," the montage sees Gus wearing a pair of sunglasses and trying to play the piano with his musician dad Taylor Goldsmith. It also features an image of Mandy breastfeeding the toddler while still sporting her TV character Rebecca's aged-up makeup look.

"Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of," the actress captioned her post. "Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Goosey." She also added the hashtag #ThisIsGus.