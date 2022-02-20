All the Must-See Moments From the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Another Olympics in the books!

After a whopping 109 medal events, the 2022 Winter Olympic Games came to an end with a dazzling Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Beijing's National Stadium, a.k.a the "Bird's Nest."

History was made several times over the past two weeks during the Olympics. Elana Meyers Taylor won the bronze medal for two-woman bobsleigh, marking her fifth medal overall and making her the most decorated Black athlete of any Winter Olympics and the most decorated female Olympic bobsledder of all time. She served as Team USA's flagbearer at the Closing Ceremony, after missing out on the honor at the Opening Ceremony Feb. 4 after contracting COVID-19.

In addition to the parade of athletes and flags representing all participating countries, the Closing Ceremony featured an elaborate fireworks display and a performance of the Olympic anthem from the Malanhua'er Children's Choir.

The Olympic flag was then handed over to the mayors of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, which will host the 2026 Winter Olympics. Pop singer Malika Ayane and violinist Giovanni Andrea Zanon then performed the country's national anthem.