Minka Kelly Recalls Not Feeling "Comfortable" with Euphoria Nude Scene

Watch : Inside Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly's "Holiday of a Lifetime"

Minka Kelly's very first day on the set of Euphoria wasn't exactly a euphoric experience.

The Friday Night Lights actress, 41, recalled in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that, on her first day, she asked the hit HBO series' creator Sam Levinson to alter a nude scene because she did not feel "comfortable" with it.

The scene, featured in second episode of season two, sees Kelly's character Samantha ask Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, to help her unzip her dress.

Kelly shared that the encounter was depicted differently in an earlier version of the script, adding that "[Levinson] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground" instead.

The Parenthood actress wasn't on board with the direction the scene was heading, telling the outlet, "That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn't feel comfortable standing there naked."