Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for the coronavirus, Buckingham Palace says.

The news about the 95-year-old U.K. monarch was announced Sunday, Feb. 20. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," the statement said. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

News of her ailment comes two weeks after the Queen, the world's longest-reigning monarch, marked the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne, and months after she was briefly hospitalized for an undisclosed ailment. BBC News reported that it is understood that a number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen, who is fully vaccinated, has lived and worked since the start of the pandemic, and where she met her son and heir Prince Charles and other guests this month.

The Prince of Wales had visited his mother Feb. 8, a royal source told BBC News. On Feb. 10, Clarence House announced that Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, and on Feb. 14, it was revealed his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had also contracted the virus.