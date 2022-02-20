This $43 Portable Vacuum With 116,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews Is On Sale for Just $18

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Keeping the inside of your car clean is easier said than done. For instance, you can't really help how much sand or dirt gets on the carpet after a day long beach trip or a morning hike. Trips to the drive-thru can also lead to crumbs, straw wrappers and the occasional fry being left on the floor. Not to mention all the pet hair left by your furry friends. Fortunately, we found a portable car vacuum on Amazon that will help keep your car nice and tidy. Best part is, it's on sale right now for a really amazing low price.
Thisworx's portable vacuum cleaner is a "fully loaded interior car detailing kit." It was made for cleaning up hard to reach areas and comes with three attachments for detailing, a carrying case, a filter brush and a spare filter.
It's a best-selling item with over 116,000 five-star reviews and multiple reviewers raved over how well it worked for the price. In fact, one reviewer called it a "power house in a little package." Right now, it's even on sale for under $20. All you have to do is check off the coupon box on the product page to get $25 off the list price. Amazing!
THISWORX Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner
This mini vacuum was made for your car. It's lightweight at just a little over two pounds and comes with three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and a 16-foot long power cord so you can vacuum your vehicle with ease. It's originally $43, but with the Amazon provided coupon for $25 off, you can snag this for just $18. Such a great buy!
"The most impressive car vacuum. This thing is awesome! I own a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12V car outlet and I'm good to go! P.S. I own 3 dogs—it picks up hair."
"Great little vacuum! I have used it twice so far and I am not disappointed."
"This vacuum is super awesome to have on hand for quick clean-ups! The price is great and the customer service that I received was excellent! They were super responsive and so kind. They even sent me a free replacement as a courtesy."
"Great vacuum cleaner for the price. Decided to buy this vacuum cleaner because we have a baby and we need to keep our surroundings clean. We were pleasantly surprised with the quick delivery, packaging and the bag that it came with, making it very convenient to carry around. The vacuum itself is powerful. It easily cleaned out the sand from the car seats, as well as the other dirt from the floor mat. The chord is long, so you don't have to worry about the backseats and trunk. Easy to clean, comes with an extension to get into narrow spots. We're satisfied!"
"A power house in a little package. Overall the product is excellent in getting dirt out of carpets, and the hose that comes with the unit is easy to get into tight places. One of the best things is the bag that came with the unit. It makes it easy to store along with all of its attachments. Mine rides around in the car and can be used anytime because it plugs right into the power plug (cig lighter)."
