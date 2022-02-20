This $43 Portable Vacuum With 116,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews Is On Sale for Just $18

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Keeping the inside of your car clean is easier said than done. For instance, you can't really help how much sand or dirt gets on the carpet after a day long beach trip or a morning hike. Trips to the drive-thru can also lead to crumbs, straw wrappers and the occasional fry being left on the floor. Not to mention all the pet hair left by your furry friends. Fortunately, we found a portable car vacuum on Amazon that will help keep your car nice and tidy. Best part is, it's on sale right now for a really amazing low price.

Thisworx's portable vacuum cleaner is a "fully loaded interior car detailing kit." It was made for cleaning up hard to reach areas and comes with three attachments for detailing, a carrying case, a filter brush and a spare filter.

It's a best-selling item with over 116,000 five-star reviews and multiple reviewers raved over how well it worked for the price. In fact, one reviewer called it a "power house in a little package." Right now, it's even on sale for under $20. All you have to do is check off the coupon box on the product page to get $25 off the list price. Amazing!

To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.