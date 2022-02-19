Khloe Kardashian Takes True Thompson and Chicago West Out for a "Girls Day"

Girls just want to have fun.
Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories, Saturday, Feb. 19, to share a series of selfies from an afternoon outing with her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson and 4-year-old niece Chicago West.
In one sweet snap, the 37-year-old reality star puckers up with a kiss face as True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, smiles alongside her while buckled up in a car seat.
In another pic, Khloe makes a similar face while appearing with Chicago, the second-youngest of Kim Kardashian and e Kanye "Ye" West's four children. Khloe captioned the photo, "Girls day."
In each adorable snap, Khloe rocks a black sleeveless top, oversized dark shades and large hoop earrings.
The girls' outing comes just one day after Tristan shared photos of himself and True enjoying a daddy-daughter date. Tristian posted a sweet video to Instagram that showed him planting a sweet kiss on his little girls' forehead during a meal out. The 30-year-old basketball player called the outing, "My favorite type of date nights."
Tristan also shares 5-year-old son Prince Thompson with ex Jordan Craig. In January, he confirmed that he fathered a now two-month old baby boy with Maralee Nichols after previously disputing the child's paternity.
Tristan, who who last played for the Indiana Pacers, has acknowledged that he and Maralee had sex in March 2021 when he was in Houston, Texas. At the time, he appeared to still be in a relationship with Khloe, their breakup coming to light that spring.
In a statement posted to Instagram, the athlete apologized to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, noting she doesn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation" he's caused. And while Tristan said he takes "full responsibility" for his actions and looks "forward to amicably raising" his newborn son, Maralee's rep recently claimed in a statement to E! News that Tristan "has done nothing to support their son."
The Good American founder hasn't directly commented on Tristian's third child, but, in true Khloe form, she has taken to social media to cryptically post about looking back while moving forward.
"In life we do things. Some we wish we had never done," she wrote on her instagram Stories earlier this month. "Some we wish we could replay a million times in our heads. But the all make us who we are, and in the end they shape every detail about it. If we were to reverse any of them we wouldn't be the person we are."
She added, "So just live, make mistakes, have wonderful memories. But never second guess who you are, where you've been and most importantly where you're going."