John Travolta's Daughter Ella Calls Her Dad Her 'Best Friend' and "Role Model" On His 68th Birthday

As John Travolta celebrated his 68th birthday, his daughter Ella Travolta posted a heartwarming tribute to the veteran actor.

"Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness," the 21-year-old actress wrote on Feb. 18. "I love you with all my heart, Daddy."

Along with the message, Ella included an adorable throwback photo of herself as a young kid sitting on her dad's lap while on the grass. John later thanked everyone for the birthday wishes in a brief video posted on his own Instagram account.

"Before the night is over, I just want to just — oh gosh, okay — I just wanted to thank you for loving me and caring and wishing me a happy birthday," the actor said. "I really appreciate it."

Ella's sweet sentiment echoed the message she posted back in October for National Father-Daughter Day, in which she referred to the Pulp Fiction star as her "hero" and "best friend."