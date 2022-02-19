Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Channel Barbie and Ken for Her 18th Birthday

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Steps Out With Jake Bongiovi Amid Romance Rumors

Whooooooa...Millie Bobby Brown is officially an adult.

The British actress, who rose to fame as a child star playing Eleven on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, turned 18 on Saturday, Feb. 19. Millie celebrated the milestone with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son.

Both posted an Instagram selfie of themselves showcasing coordinated styles inspired by Barbie. Jake sported bleached blonde hair—lightened from his dirty blonde locks—and the brunette actress wore a long wig of the same light color. Millie wore a colorful, corset-style floral Annie's Ibiza dress while he rocked a brown and white floral collared shirt.

"Happy birthday barbie ily <3," Jake captioned his post.

Millie commented, "Endless love."

She captioned her identical post, "Hey ken!"

Jake commented, "Ur rly pretty."

The actress' Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp wrote, "Birthday girl," with two clapping emojis. Fellow cast member Matthew Modine wrote, "Say what!?" Paris Hilton commented, "Loves it."

Mille and Jake began dating early last year and were photographed together in public for the first time last June, walking and holding hands in New York City.