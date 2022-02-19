9 Dreamy Gifts for the Pisces in Your Life

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Welcome to Pisces season, everyone!

There's a lot to love about Pisces. As water signs, they're sensitive, intuitive and deeply emotional. Pisces are very creative and will often channel their feelings into art, music or anything creative. They're the type of people who can look at you for a second and immediately tell you need a hug. And Pisces give the best hugs! By nature, they're very kind and caring. Whenever you need a shoulder to cry on or you just need to vent your frustrations, Pisces is the one to call. They can be on the shy side when you first meet them, but once they open up, they're a blast to be around.

Pisces is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, as well as Neptune, the planet of fantasy, dreams, spirituality and illusion. Because of this, Pisces love dreaming about the future and have a tendency to get lost in day dreams as well. Often, they'll get lost in their own world. So don't be offended if you're having a conversation and it seems like their mind is somewhere else. Consider that one of their quirks.

If someone you know has a birthday that falls between February 19 and March 20 and you don't know what to get, we've rounded up nine dreamy gifts Pisces zodiac signs would love. Check those out below.