Anthropologie Presidents' Day Sale: Score Up to 30% Off In-Stock Furniture, Home Décor & More

Save big on home and fashion must-haves like the Gleaming Primrose Mirror, Capri Blue candles, outdoor furniture, transitional outerwear and spring-ready dresses.

By Emily Spain Feb 19, 2022 3:00 PMTags
Anthropologie Sale

Anthropologie's Presidents' Day deals have arrived!

This weekend, score up to 30% off in-stock furniture and home décor, plus shop fashion-forward clothing, accessories and more marked-down styles. From colorful kitchenware and outdoor furniture to leather jackets and spring-ready tops, there's something for everyone. 

Since there are hundreds of items on sale, we rounded up 13 of our favorite deals below to help inspire your savings journey!

Mini Matte Latte Bowls (Set of 6)

Perfect for snacks, condiments and small dishes, these mini matte bowls will make your kitchen set-up a whole lot more colorful.

$24
$19
Anthropologie

Gabriella Pot

The Greek revival trend is making its rounds on TikTok and Instagram, so you'll definitely want to grab this bust pot while it's on sale.

$48
$34
Anthropologie

Gleaming Primrose Mirror

Everyone's favorite mirror is on sale! The Instagram-worthy piece comes in a variety of finishes and sizes, and features jeweled adornments on the edges for a vintage-inspired feel.

$548,$1,598
$438-$1,278
Anthropologie

Maeve Colorblocked Straight Pants

These colorblocked pants are so rad! If you're looking to change up your wardrobe with some edgier pieces, you need to add these pants to your cart.

$140
$80
Anthropologie

Tanner Globe Flush Mount

Replacing your light fixtures can completely transform a room. We love this modern globe mount!

$268
$188
Anthropologie

Pari Rattan Chair

Available in eight bold and neutral hues, these rattan chairs will upgrade any patio. It's never too early to get your outdoor space ready for warmer weather!

$148
$104
Anthropologie

Capri Blue Volcano Mini Matte Black Jar Candle

Whenever there's a home sale at Anthropologie, we always stock up on Capri Blue Volcano candles! The smell is heavenly. Plus, the matte black vessel on this candle is so chic.

$16
$13
Anthropologie

Maeve Cut-Out Shrug Set

This cut-out halter top has us excited to ditch our winter coats! It's a must for date nights.

$130
$80
Anthropologie

Maeve Jacquard Mini Dress

Have an event coming up? This floral mini puts all other LBDs to shame.

$148
$100
Anthropologie

Suillivan Easy Care Pillow

Elevate your bed or couchscape with these bold two-tone pillows!

$78
$62
Anthropologie

Maeve Ponte Flare Pants

These flare pants make us want to dance! Pair them with a plain tank or layer other patterns on top.

$108
$80
Anthropologie

Faux Leather Moto Jacket

If you don't have a go-to leather jacket, treat yourself to this one! It also comes in a beautiful orange shade.

$180
$110
Anthropologie

Ready for more deals? Check out J.Crew's Presidents' Day Sale!

