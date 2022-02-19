Anthropologie Presidents' Day Sale: Score Up to 30% Off In-Stock Furniture, Home Décor & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Anthropologie's Presidents' Day deals have arrived!
This weekend, score up to 30% off in-stock furniture and home décor, plus shop fashion-forward clothing, accessories and more marked-down styles. From colorful kitchenware and outdoor furniture to leather jackets and spring-ready tops, there's something for everyone.
Since there are hundreds of items on sale, we rounded up 13 of our favorite deals below to help inspire your savings journey!
Mini Matte Latte Bowls (Set of 6)
Perfect for snacks, condiments and small dishes, these mini matte bowls will make your kitchen set-up a whole lot more colorful.
Gabriella Pot
The Greek revival trend is making its rounds on TikTok and Instagram, so you'll definitely want to grab this bust pot while it's on sale.
Gleaming Primrose Mirror
Everyone's favorite mirror is on sale! The Instagram-worthy piece comes in a variety of finishes and sizes, and features jeweled adornments on the edges for a vintage-inspired feel.
Maeve Colorblocked Straight Pants
These colorblocked pants are so rad! If you're looking to change up your wardrobe with some edgier pieces, you need to add these pants to your cart.
Tanner Globe Flush Mount
Replacing your light fixtures can completely transform a room. We love this modern globe mount!
Pari Rattan Chair
Available in eight bold and neutral hues, these rattan chairs will upgrade any patio. It's never too early to get your outdoor space ready for warmer weather!
Capri Blue Volcano Mini Matte Black Jar Candle
Whenever there's a home sale at Anthropologie, we always stock up on Capri Blue Volcano candles! The smell is heavenly. Plus, the matte black vessel on this candle is so chic.
Maeve Cut-Out Shrug Set
This cut-out halter top has us excited to ditch our winter coats! It's a must for date nights.
Maeve Jacquard Mini Dress
Have an event coming up? This floral mini puts all other LBDs to shame.
Suillivan Easy Care Pillow
Elevate your bed or couchscape with these bold two-tone pillows!
Maeve Ponte Flare Pants
These flare pants make us want to dance! Pair them with a plain tank or layer other patterns on top.
Faux Leather Moto Jacket
If you don't have a go-to leather jacket, treat yourself to this one! It also comes in a beautiful orange shade.
