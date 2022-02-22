RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga Shares Affordable Hair Products That Keep Her Tresses “Super Healthy”

We included these products chosen by Melissa Gorga we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Melissa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As Melissa Gorga once sang, she's "on display, each and every day, every day, every day," which is why her hair looks amazing all the time, even though she styles it all the time. During a recent Amazon Live session, Melissa said, "My hair is super super healthy because I really do take care of it. I will show you all the products I use to take care of it."

And, yes, of course, she has her hair professionally styled pretty often, but she did reveal that The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast doesn't bring a glam squad on cast trips, remarking, "We do our own hair and makeup on trips, unlike some of those Beverly Hills girls." So, of course she knows what she's doing and the best products to use.

Melissa told Amazon shoppers, "I'm gonna show you everything I use to do my hair. The whole world at this point can be bought on Amazon, so it's so easy to share with you all the products that I have in my bathroom and use every single day."