RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga Shares Affordable Hair Products That Keep Her Tresses “Super Healthy”

We included these products chosen by Melissa Gorga we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Melissa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As Melissa Gorga once sang, she's "on display, each and every day, every day, every day," which is why her hair looks amazing all the time, even though she styles it all the time. During a recent Amazon Live session, Melissa said, "My hair is super super healthy because I really do take care of it. I will show you all the products I use to take care of it."
And, yes, of course, she has her hair professionally styled pretty often, but she did reveal that The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast doesn't bring a glam squad on cast trips, remarking, "We do our own hair and makeup on trips, unlike some of those Beverly Hills girls." So, of course she knows what she's doing and the best products to use.
Melissa told Amazon shoppers, "I'm gonna show you everything I use to do my hair. The whole world at this point can be bought on Amazon, so it's so easy to share with you all the products that I have in my bathroom and use every single day."
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Prima Ionic Straightener
"If you have really curly hair like I do, you need this. I have crazy crazy crazy curly hair. This is my favorite favorite flat iron. It's super tiny. It's good for travel and for getting your roots straight. The big flat irons cannot get the roots the way this little baby can. This is definitely something you need. This is definitely something that you need. I love it."
"When you're trying to straighten the roots of your hair, there's nothing like this." Melissa isn't the only who adores this curling iron. It has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron
"This is the curling iron I use all the time. It's so easy to use. It's very user friendly for me. I like to wrap my hair around it most of the time. This works really well. It gets really hot. I section off my hair and do the bottom first. It takes two seconds to get a curl done. This thing is so amazing."
"Always place the wand behind your hair, never in front. You want the curls going back, away from your face. I don't curl the ends of my hair. It's really easy to curl your hair yourself." Melissa isn't the only one who thinks this curling iron is super easy to use. It has 8,700+ 5-star reviews from happy Amazon customers.
Unite Hair Texturiza Spray
"I always use a really good texturizing spray. This one is from Unite. This one is so good. It doesn't overdo it with your hair. It gives you the volume that you need after a blow out. I always spray it right at the root. The root is definitely big to me. You want volume when you're doing your curls. I even put it on my straightened hair too for volume. It's awesome. I don't want you to miss this. It also works like a dry shampoo. If you get oily at your roots and you need to do a dry shampoo, that's another way to go."
This texturizing spray has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
AquaBliss High Output Revitalizing Shower Filter- Reduces Dry Itchy Skin, Dandruff, Eczema, and Dramatically Improves The Condition of Your Skin, Hair and Nails
"In this house I'm in right now, I have the hardest water. It changes the color of your hair, especially if you have brown hair with highlights. It turns your highlights orange from the deposits and minerals going into your hair. I use this filter that you can put on your shower. You don't even know, it's the most-loved one. You need this. It helps and prevents the color from coming out of your hair. Your highlights won't turn orange anymore. It's super super good."
This shower filter has 23,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ouai Detox Shampoo- Clarifying Cleanse for Dirt, Oil, Product and Hard Water Buildup
"If you need to detox your hair, this product is pretty amazing. Check this out. It's a detox for your hair. It will get rid of all the chemicals and product build-up from your hair. It works amazingly for me. If you constantly style your hair, you need to detox once in a while. I wouldn't use it every day."
This one of the products that E! Shopping Editors will never stop buying.
The Knot Doctor for Conair® Premium Pro Detangling Hairbrush for Wet or Dry Hair with Storage Case
"My daughter Antonia and I fight over this brush. I have them in multiple colors. The reason I love it is because it's awesome on wet or dry hair. It's also great for brushing out your curls. This is the absolute best hair brush known to man, if you ask me. I go crazy over it. It's so awesome. This is my favorite brush. It makes your hair smooth and helps with the knots. Your kids won't cry if you brush out their hair with these. It's the absolute best brush on the market. Make sure you guys try this."
This brush comes in six colors and it has 1,300+ Amazon reviews.
Amika The Kure Repair Shampoo & Bond Repair Conditioner
"This is my favorite shampoo and conditioner. I love it. It's from Amika. They're my absolute favorite. They repair bonds. I don't believe in buying super expensive shampoo and conditioner. This is a middle ground with the price. It's really great. They keep your hair super super healthy and help your split ends. These are my go-to shampoo and conditioner."
This shampoo has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray
"There's a key key key product that I would never ever go without when doing my hair. This is from Oribe. Mine is currently empty and I need to get more. It's anti-humidity spray. Anti-humidity spray is everything for me, especially in the summer months. But, no matter what I need it all year-round. You want to spray it all over you hair and on top. It is a little pricey, but it is worth it. One bottle lasts me eight months."
This is another E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Oribe Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray
"Another hair product I can't live without is from Oribe also. This is a wave spray. This is how I get that beach wave look. Before you brush out your curls, spray this in it first. You'll get that really tousled hair. It all comes down to product. A good product can change your hairstyle. This one is amazing."
Kenra Platinum Whipped Taffy 20
"If you really want texture this product is from Kenra and I love it. It smells like candy. It's like a purple taffy. My hairdresser showed me this and it's a favorite. It's amazing. It's like taffy. Nothing holds like it. You need the slightest little bit. You will never get a fly-away ever again and it's awesome for texture. It puts the shine back into your hair."
Aussie Leave In Conditioner Spray, with Jojoba & Sea Kelp, Hair Insurance- 3 Pack
"Antonia and I use this on our natural curly hair. This has a great scent. I always use this leave-in spray and everyone tells me my hair smells so good. I've been using this forever. I think it works the best. It's the best leave-in for when you're gonna scrunch your curls and go with the natural curls. It's very affordable. This is a three pack."
This leave-in conditioner has 3,900+ 5-star reviews.
Pattern By Tracee Ellis Ross Curl Gel
"Then we use the Pattern Curl Gel. This makes Antonia's curls so perfect. It's pretty amazing. It's so awesome. She is in love with it. It's amazing. If you want your natural curls, this is the way to go. They'll be bouncy and they won't be weighed down. You won't get that wet look. It just gives that perfect natural look. It shines and defines your hair."
Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Soft Waves Sea Salt Spray
"Antonia and I love this beach spray. This is awesome to let your hair just air dry. It's really really good. It's the best for a vacation too. Spray it on your hair after you come out of the ocean. You'll get that beach hair look with some natural texture. I use this all the time."
This sea salt spray has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold Unscented
"Use this hairspray at the very end of doing your hair. I'll tell you why it has to be this hairspray. I love this hairspray. I learned about it from a very very high-end hairdresser. I was surprised when he used this at the time. It's light, it holds, and it your hair is very very brushable. This is my favorite. It's not too heavy. It's absolutely great. This is the winner. It's another affordable product."
This hairspray has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother
"There's nothing that keeps your hair as healthy as Olaplex. I use this if I'm blowing my hair out straight. I use it when I get out of the shower. This is a bond smoother. It's so good. It takes away all the frizz and repairs the dead ends. It's a must, OK? You have to go with the Olaplex."
This bond soother has 28,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex Bond Intense Moisture Mask
"Another product I love from Olaplex is their Bond Intense Moisture Mask. Only use it once a week. It repairs your hair like crazy. It's infused with so many great things. It keeps my hair so healthy and incredible. You don't need a lot. It will last you forever. It's a genius product. It's one of my absolute favorite favorites."
This hair mask has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
