Patrick Mahomes Seemingly Weighs In on Rumors He Asked Fiancée Brittany Matthews Not to Come to Games

It looks like Patrick Mahomes is spending his offseason tackling online rumors.
The Kanas City Chiefs quarterback took to Twitter on Friday, Feb. 18, amid troubling speculations about his relationship with his fiancée Brittany Matthews, with whom he shares 11-month-old daughter Sterling. According to Us Weekly and TMZ, a report surfaced on the same day alleging that the 26-year-old athlete had banned Brittany from attending football games in the upcoming NFL season because she was being a "distraction." E! News has not verified the report.
In a tweet, Patrick seemingly weighed in on the claims and wrote alongside three laughing emojis, "Y'all just be making stuff up these days."
The footballer also retweeted a meme from FanDuel that appeared to applaud his quick reaction to rumors. The company had tweeted next to an edited image of the Bat Signal shining an emoji of a blue cap to the sky, "Mahomes to the reports." (For those who aren't up on their textspeak, the cap emoji is often used to say that someone is lying.)
However, Patrick did not explicitly mention which rumors he was addressing.
The NFL star got engaged to Brittany, his high school sweetheart, in September 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together on Feb. 20, 2021.
Having known Patrick since they were teenagers, it's no surprise that Brittany is one of the athlete's biggest cheerleaders. Last month, she celebrated the Chiefs' win against the Buffalo Bills by popping a bottle of champagne and spraying it into the crowd.
"To all the fans who said do this, I freaking love y'all," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "#ChiefsKingdom is the best fans in the world!!!!"
And it seems Brittany is not about to tone down her vocal support for Patrick any time soon. In October, when a Chiefs fan criticized her passion and claimed that she was "not giving the org a good look," the fitness entrepreneur tweeted back, "In the nicest way possible…Shut up."
Clearly, this couple has no problems shutting things down on social media.