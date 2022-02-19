15 Lululemon Presidents' Day Deals You Don't Want to Miss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What's better than a long weekend? Saving big at Lululemon!
The lifestyle brand's We Made Too Much section has tons of gems on sale that are too good to be true. From the beloved Align Tank and Energy Bra to the Define Jacket and Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight, you can score a brand-new outfit on every budget.
To help inspire your new Lululemon haul, we scoured the women's and men's sections and rounded up 15 styles below that we think are instant 'add to cart' moments.
Align™ T-Shirt
This weightless and buttery soft t-shirt is great whether you're going to yoga or on a hike with friends.
Align™ High-Rise Short
With a four-way stretch, you can jump, stretch, squat and run in comfort with these shorts. Plus, the high-rise waistline will accentuate your curves.
Energy Bra Medium Support
Made with B–D cups in mind, this bra will keep the girls in place during your sweat session. We love this neon floral print!
Define Jacket Luon
Stay cozy while you crush your mile time! The Define Jacket has thumbholes, front pockets and a body-skimming construction, so basically everything you could want in a jacket!
Drysense Training Hoodie
Thanks to anti-stink technology, you won't have to rush home after your gym workout. Plus, this stylish hoodie has a locker loop for easy hanging!
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight Brushed Nulux
Looking for new leggings? Give the Base Pace tights a try! They have a cozy material on the inside to keep you warm on your early morning or late night runs. Plus, they have a continuous drawcord to cinch your waistline.
Multi-Pocket Belt Bag
Go hands-free on your hike or market run with this belt bag! It has tons of pockets and an adjustable waistband that will allow you to wear it slung across your chest.
Rest Less Pullover
If you like running at night, this neon pullover is a must. We love it because it's a bit thicker than Lululemon's other long-sleeved styles, so it will keep you warm AF when the temperatures drop.
License to Train Linerless Short
Not only are these shorts stylish, but they're linerless to allow for greater movement and comfort.
Navigation Loft Trapper Hat
Block out the wind or chill temperatures (or your haters) with this insulated hat that comes with adjustable ear warmers.
Surge Warm Half-Zip
When you need an extra layer, just throw on this half-zip that provides a four-way stretch and lightweight warmth.
Align™ Cropped Tank Top
Just when we thought the Align Cropped Tank couldn't get any better, it comes in the dreamiest evergreen hue.
The Fundamental T-Shirt
Get ready for spring with this pastel t-shirt! It's available in sizes XS-XXL and has added Lycra to keep its shape.
Cool Racerback Short Tank Top
How adorable is this print?! It's never too early to start prepping your spring wardrobe.
Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger Crop
These cropped joggers will help you warm up in style and look fresh after you get done with your workout.
