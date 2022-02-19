Paige DeSorbo Shares Amazon Date Night Looks Inspired by Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber & Craig Conover

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you've been in a relationship forever, you're going on a first date, or if you're just looking for some fashion inspo, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has your back with some on-trend affordable picks from Amazon. The Bravolebrity, who's currently dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover, recently picked clothes, shoes, handbags, and hair accessories on an Amazon Live session.

She shared looks for chill dates, dressed up dates, and everything in between with some inspiration from fashionistas Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski and her Charleston visits with Craig. If you've always wanted to be styled by Paige, here's your chance... sort of.