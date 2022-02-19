Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale: Save Up to 92% On Must-Have Clothes, Beauty, Accessories & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hey shoppers! It's that time of the year again. This Presidents' Day weekend, Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is on and you can score an extra 25% off clearance clothing, shoes, accessories, makeup and more. No code is necessary and prices are already marked, so don't be surprised to find some really great things from brands you love at really low prices.

For instance, Good American has some really solid deals right now for up to 83% off. A couple of deals we love are this $135 Day & Night One-Shoulder Dress for just $27 and this versatile $90 Twist Strap Rib Midi Sweater Dress for $28.

Madewell has tees and tanks for as low as $5 right now, which is so great considering the quality you get. You'll also find jaw-dropping deals on Kate Spade, Ugg, Free People, Adidas and more.

Be sure to head on over to Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale before something you love sells out in your size. With deals this good, we guarantee they won't last for long!

We've rounded up some of our favorite discounts from the sale. Check those out below.